‘Abuse of power’: Hurriyat on sacking of J&K govt employees

Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday expressed dismay over the dismissal of 11 government employees from service by the J&K authorities, terming it ‘absolute abuse of power’.

The conglomerate said that more than twenty people have so far been removed from services in a “whimsical manner, contrary to all norms of justice and fairness, under the guise of being a threat to the security of the state”.

“Those dismissed are even mostly unaware of the exact nature of the charges against them. Such is the arbitrariness of the dismal orders,” the Hurriyat said in a statement.

On Saturday, officials said that the administration has sacked 11 government employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for alleged links with militant organisations. The employees were sacked without any inquiry and can approach a high court for relief.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the government action as criminal.

“GOI continues disempowering people of J&K in the garb of pseudo nationalism by trampling the constitution that ought to be upheld. The abrupt dismissal of 11 employees on flimsy grounds is criminal. All policy decisions vis a vis J&K are taken with the sole objective of punishing Kashmiris,” she had said.

The Hurriyat alleged that after August 2019 the new laws introduced and being implemented by the government, deprive the people of J&K of employment opportunities in their own land.

“Now, with such arbitrary actions, even those employed are uncertain about their future and live in fear of being removed in this abrupt manner,” the statement said.

“This is an absolute abuse of power. In times of covid when economic hardship faced by people is on the rise, the rulers of the land are least thoughtful of the consequences such harsh actions will have on those dismissed and their families,” it said.

The separatist conglomerate asked the government to revoke this “authoritarian” order or give those dismissed a fair chance to challenge the charges if any, levelled against them.