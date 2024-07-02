ABVP launches ‘Parisar Chalo Abhiyan’ for revival of campuses

In an effort to revive campuses and restore campus culture, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched a nationwide campaign titled “Parisar Chalo Abhiyan”. ABVP launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyan from Duddhi in Sonbhadra. (HT Photo)

This campaign will involve an awareness drive through the “Parisar Chalo Rath” in ABVP’s Kashi Prant, encouraging students to return to their campuses. As part of the “Parisar Chalo Yatra” organised by ABVP Kashi Prant, a chariot has been launched from Duddhi and Amethi in Sonbhadra, officially inaugurated on Monday, said Abhinav Mishra, member, national media team and state media convener, ABVP.

The chariot departing from Duddhi will reach Banaras Hindu University on July 6, passing through Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi district, Gazipur, Chandauli, and Varanasi Mahanagar. Meanwhile, the chariot starting from Amethi will arrive at Allahabad University on July 6, traveling through Sultanpur, Machhlishahar, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayag Jila, and Prayag Mahanagar, he added.

The student council will sustain the “Parisar Chalo Abhiyan” throughout the year to address the decline in student presence on campuses. This mass movement will be conducted in two phases, targeting 10+2 students and those studying in university campuses.

In the first phase, the focus will be on reigniting student interest in campuses through student dialogues, student parliaments, motivational speeches, various competitions, and creating a positive campus atmosphere.

This will include initiating student unions in campuses, practical classes in schools, and projects related to art, sports, service, and the environment. In the second phase, efforts will be made to engage all education sector stakeholders to enliven campuses, transform them into employment hubs, and provide facilities like canteens, sports grounds, and student welfare centers to enhance campus appeal.

In Amethi, the yatra was inaugurated by state secretary Abhay Pratap Singh and state joint-secretary Shubhendra Singh. In Duddhi, the yatra was inaugurated by National Executive Council member Payal Rai, State organizing secretary Abhilash Mishra, and state joint-secretary Naman Srivastava.

During the inauguration in Amethi, Abhay Pratap Singhs aid, “Following the Corona period, there has been a decline in student attendance on campuses, causing them to forget campus culture, which is crucial for their all-round development. Campus and classroom education are integral to the socialization process of students, helping them understand their societal and national responsibilities. A public awareness campaign will be conducted in the districts through the “Parisar Chalo Rath” organised by ABVP Kashi Prant. During this campaign, various activities such as chaupals, seminars, street plays, and leaflet distribution will be conducted to highlight the importance of campus culture. Families will be visited to motivate students to attend campus and pursue education. Efforts are being made to grandly decorate the chariot, with workers from all districts holding meetings to ensure its grandeur. Groups of students will accompany these chariots, and they will receive a grand welcome at major stops.”