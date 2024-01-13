ABVP’s Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan kicks off from BHU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced the Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan in response to declining student presence on campuses, at the central working committee and executive council meeting of the ABVP, held recently in New Delhi. General secretary Yagyawalkya Shukla initiated the campaign from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), on Vivekananda Jayanti, on Friday. Panellists at the seminar held at the Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (HT Photo)

The campaign aims to revitalise campuses and restore the Indian campus culture.

In commemoration of Youth Day (Vivekananda Jayanti), the ABVP also organised a seminar at Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, on Friday.

Shukla stated, “Parisar Chalo Abhiyan is a mass movement, planned in two phases throughout the year, targeting 10+2 students to university attendees. The first phase focuses on increasing interest through dialogue, student parliaments, and motivational speeches. The second phase aims at vibrant campuses, employment centres, and student welfare facilities.”

Abhay Pratap Singh, central working committee member, focused on learning from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, emphasising the need to re-assimilate India’s culture for national reconstruction.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth’s vice-chancellor Prof AK Tyagi highlighted the necessity to shift from Macaulay’s education system, emphasising character and practical development.

Dr Harendra Rai, principal of Sanatan Dharma Inter College, stressed continuous efforts to boost student attendance amid changing educational mediums.