Was given 20L by Nepal man to kill Sanjeev Jeeva, reveals accused killer

LUCKNOW Accused Vijay Yadav, who shot down Sanjeev Jeeva inside the Lucknow court on June 7, has said that one Aslam from Nepal gave him ₹20 lakh to eliminate the dreaded gangster. Accused further disclosed that Aslam got Jeeva killed to ‘avenge his brother Ateef’s insult’ (HT File)

Yadav further disclosed that Aslam got Jeeva killed to ‘avenge his brother Ateef’s insult’. Jeeva had allegedly ‘insulted’ Ateef, who is currently lodged in the Lucknow prison, by forcibly pulling his bread. Yadav also revealed that he met Aslam in Nepal.

In the leaked viral video of his confession, Yadav is seen wearing an oxygen mask. At present, he is undergoing treatment at Lucknow prison’s jail. To recall, Yadav shot down Sanjeev Maheshwari (alias Sanjeev Jeeva) inside the SC/ST courtroom in the district court campus on June 7. Before he could flee the crime scene, lawyers present inside the courtroom apprehended Yadav and thrashed him.

Later, Yadav was taken into custody, shifted to KGMU trauma centre. Subsequently, Yadav was shifted to the hospital of the district prison.

Is SIT probe being compromised?

The selective release of the interrogation videos of Vijay Yadav has put a question mark on the ongoing SIT probe in the Sanjeev Maheswari murder case. Following the murder, the state government had ordered an SIT probe in the sensational killing.

“Who has leaked selective videos of the interrogation,” asked a senior cop. The video seems to be of the time when the assailant was undergoing treatment at the KGMU trauma centre. Senior police officials remain tight-lipped on the source of the leaked clip.

