Accused of killing BSP MLA in 2005, Abdul Kavi dodging CBI, police for 18 yrs now

PRAYAGRAJ For the last 18 years, murder-accused Abdul Kavi, a Kaushambi resident, has managed to remain elusive even as the CBI and police continue to look for him. Accused in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, Kavi was allegedly sighted by some locals in a Kaushambi village but police could neither nab him nor get a recent photograph of the accused. The trial in the 2005 murder case -- in which 11 accused were identified by the police -- is still ongoing. (HT Photo)

The trial in the 2005 murder case -- in which 11 accused were identified by the police -- is still ongoing. Later, the CB-CID took over the investigation of the case and added the names of six more accused -- including Kavi -- to the list of accused. Last month, Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the case, was gunned down allegedly by former MP Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen.

In an effort to nab Kavi, the CBI, Special Task Force of U.P. Police, Prayagraj crime branch, and local police have carried out multiple raids at his house and possible hideouts but all in vain. He is the lone accused in the case who has been successful in dodging the agencies for around 18 years.

However, locals on the condition of anonymity, claimed that he is often seen in the village and was also active during panchayat elections. Abdul Kavi’s family, including his wife, lived at his house in Bhakhanda village which was demolished by the administration on Saturday.

SHO of Sarai Akil police station Inspector Vinit Singh said the police are keeping a strict eye on the kin of Abdul Kavi living in the village and their activities were closely being monitored. Police are also in possession of his photographs, he added.

Meanwhile, slain MLA Raju Pal’s wife, Puja Pal, who is a sitting MLA of the Samajwadi Party from Kaushambi’s Chail seat, has repeatedly cited Kavi as an accused in the murder. Recently, she wrote to U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath claiming Kavi’s possible involvement in the recent Umesh Pal murder case as well.