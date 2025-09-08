Acting CS reviews preparations ahead of PM’s Kashi visit on Sept 11

Acting chief secretary Deepak Kumar on Monday reviewed the preparations in the district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 11. He directed all the officers to discharge their duties well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Mauritius PM who will reach Kashi on September 10. (File photo)

Also, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam will be in Kashi on a three-day visit from September 10 to 12. PM Modi and the Mauritius PM will hold bilateral talks on September 11.

Kumar who was chairing the review meeting along with DGP Rajiv Krishna through video conferencing, said that all preparations should be made keeping in mind the rain so that there is no problem in the movement of vehicles. Also, proper arrangements should be made for traffic diversion and movement during the entire programme.

DGP Rajiv Krishna directed the officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Regarding the preparations being made, divisional commissioner S Rajalingam gave information through PPT about various programmes proposed during the visit. Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal gave information about the security arrangements.

In the meeting, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar, additional police commissioner Shivhari Meena, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma, chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal, ADM City Alok Verma, CMO Sandeep Chaudhary, SDM Pindra Pratibha Mishra along with officials of all the concerned departments and police department officials were present.