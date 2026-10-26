Dhanush’s political entry speculation sparks debate among TVK, Congress, DMK in Tamil Nadu

Speculation over actor Dhanush’s possible entry into Tamil Nadu politics has intensified after his fan association was renamed and a meeting of its women members drew around 3,000 people in Chennai.

Dhanush’s fan association, renamed Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, held a gathering of around 3,000 members at a private college in Chennai’s Thoraipakkam on Sunday.

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The development has triggered reactions from several political parties, with the ruling TVK dismissing the actor as a potential rival to chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Meanwhile, Congress leader B Manickam Tagore alleged that the BJP and RSS were behind a plan to influence the state’s political landscape.

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Dhanush has not announced any plans to enter politics. At the event on Sunday, the actor spent time with members of his fan association, interacted with them and posed for photographs.

Also read: Is Dhanush planning on entering politics after Vijay? Fans are convinced after his fiery speech about finding ‘purpose’

TVK leaders question Dhanush’s political prospects

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{{^usCountry}} TVK leaders have criticised the possibility of Dhanush entering politics, questioning whether another film star could make a significant impact on the state’s political scene, as reported by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK leaders have criticised the possibility of Dhanush entering politics, questioning whether another film star could make a significant impact on the state’s political scene, as reported by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna alleged that new political entrants were receiving backing from senior leaders in Delhi.

Finance minister N Marie Wilson said Dhanush could not be considered a serious challenge for Vijay. Wilson argued that people could be disappointed if they placed their hopes in another film personality, adding that Vijay’s movement had built its support through years of grassroots work.

Further, Aadhav Arjuna accused the BJP of trying to introduce new political figures to influence Tamil Nadu’s political dynamics. He said Vijay’s movement was based on secularism, social justice and opposition to corruption.

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Also read: Dhanush meets over 3,000 women fan club members amid buzz on political debut; gifts Kamakshi traditional lamp as Deepavali gift

Congress alleges ‘Operation D’ plan

Congress has also weighed in on the speculation. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief B Manickam Tagore alleged that Dhanush’s growing organisational activity was linked to a BJP and RSS strategy that he described as “Operation D” or “Plan C”.

Tagore claimed that the BJP was attempting to bring another actor into the political arena after its earlier efforts involving film personalities failed to establish a strong presence in Tamil Nadu.

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“These are all ideologically leaning towards only one ideology, that is Amit Shah's ideology. Therefore, we feel that this new kind of party... anyone has the freedom to start a party,” Tagore said, according to PTI.

Tagore said the alleged plan aimed to create political uncertainty and influence specific sections of voters.

The Congress leader also said the BJP and RSS were attempting to use a popular actor’s public following to expand their influence in the state.

Also read: Dhanush meets Asian Games star Vithya Ramraj after she breaks 42-year record of PT Usha: See photos

Dhanush’s fan meet fuels political speculation

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The meeting of Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, earlier known as Dhanush Narpani Mandram, was held at a private college in Thoraipakkam, Chennai, on Sunday. Around 3,000 members attended the gathering, which focused on the association’s women members.

A 49-second video was released by the actor’s team, showing him interacting with women administrators. Dhanush spent around four hours at the event, posing for photographs and engaging with attendees. He also sang songs from his films.

The stage backdrop featured images of the actor in traditional attire and poses commonly associated with political leaders. These included pictures of him wearing a dhoti and shirt, waving to people and greeting them with folded hands.

The visual presentation, along with the association’s recent rebranding, has added to the ongoing speculation about a possible political launch. When reporters asked Dhanush about the possibility as he left the venue, he did not offer a direct response and instead wished people for Diwali.

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The distribution of traditional silver Kamatchi lamps bearing a lotus motif also attracted the attention of political opponents.

Also read: After Dhanush, TN CM Vijay bats for Tamil pride, urges it not to be turned into politics: ‘Not just language, it's love’

DMK says Dhanush has the right to enter politics

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Senior DMK leader and former minister S Regupathy said Dhanush was entitled to enter politics if he wished to do so.

Drawing a comparison with Vijay’s political entry, Regupathy questioned why Dhanush should be treated differently. He also suggested that the strong response from TVK leaders reflected concern about the actor’s public appeal.

AIADMK invites actor to join party

AIADMK senior leader K T Rajendra Balaji invited Dhanush to join the party under the leadership of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Balaji said the party would welcome the actor and pointed to his popularity among young people. He also referred to Dhanush’s film career, saying his work had given visibility to underprivileged and oppressed communities.

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The invitation adds another dimension to the political debate surrounding the actor, even as he remains silent about his future plans.

Also read: Dhanush claims he did not know his birthday till 4th grade; internet does not buy his ‘storytelling’ after idli fiasco

Dhanush’s appeal to fans and earlier rumours

Dhanush has previously urged his fan association members to use their collective strength for activities beyond film-related gatherings. At an earlier event, he encouraged them to take up welfare initiatives and support people in their local communities.

The actor’s father, filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, also addressed questions about a possible political entry in June. He left the possibility open, saying Dhanush could choose to launch a party or decide against it.

In July, a photograph of the fan club’s flag led to speculation that Dhanush was preparing to launch a political party. Director and fan club member Subramaniam Siva rejected that interpretation, saying members had used the flag for years at weddings, film releases and other celebrations. He said a redesigned version had been mistaken for a new political symbol.

Despite the growing speculation and reactions from political leaders, Dhanush has yet to announce any plans to enter electoral politics.

(With inputs from PTI)