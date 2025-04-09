Adityanath to inaugurate Bhim Nagari in Agra on April 15

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate Bhim Nagari in a mega event in Agra, which is considered the Dalit capital of North India, on April 15, confirmed ex-minister in the UP cabinet and MLA from Agra Cantt, Dr GS Dharmesh. MLA from Agra GS Dharmesh and organising committee member of Bhim Nagari organising central committee meeting CM Aditya Nath at Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

“A delegation from Agra met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow on Monday and sought confirmation for inaugurating the three-day mega event of Bhim Nagari in Agra on April 15. The chief minister accorded his consent,” said Dr GS Dharmesh, on Tuesday while talking to HT.

Chief patron of the Central Organising Committee for Bhim Nagari and prominent Dalit thinker, Kartar Singh Bhartiya, who was part of the delegation that met the CM, informed that preparations for Bhim Nagari have gained pace after the chief minister granted permission.

On Tuesday, Dharmesh and Bhartiya inspected the preparations at Awas Vikas Colony which is the venue of three-day Bhim Nagari this year. District magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari too was at the spot.

“Bhim Nagari in Agra is a prominent event and has been attended by many prominent leaders in the past. In 1996, Savita Ambedkar, wife of Dr BR Ambedkar, and Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr Ambedkar, were present at the maiden event,” said Bhartiya.

“Former prime ministers Vishwanath Pratap Singh and HD Deve Gowda, ex-union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, ex-chief minister Rajnath Singh and ex-governor Surajbhan had also attended Bhim Nagari. Former chief minister Mayawati had been at Bhim Nagari multiple times, both as chief minister and otherwise,” stated Bhartiya.

The tradition of organising Bhim Nagari on April 15, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti, has continued since 1996. Every year, a locality in Agra is selected to host the mega event. Artisans, mostly from Kolkata, are invited to create a central structure around which the event revolves.

“Because of the large number of followers living in Agra, Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated with much enthusiasm. After Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, a grand ‘Shobha Yatra’ moves through the city the following night, with tastefully decorated tableaux reminding people of Dr Ambedkar’s principles. On the second day of the event, i.e. April 16, dowry-less ideal marriages are organised on a mass scale,” shared Bhartiya.