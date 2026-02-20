Admin girds up for civic polls: Dhanbad DC, SSP inspect strong room

Preparations for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled on February 23 intensified on Friday as officials in Dhanbad and Bokaro reviewed logistics, security and training of polling personnel. Dhanbad deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer (municipal) Aditya Ranjan and SSP Prabhat Kumar jointly inspect the dispatch and receiving centres in Dhanbad on Friday (HT PHOTO)

In Dhanbad, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer (municipal) Aditya Ranjan and SSP Prabhat Kumar jointly inspected the dispatch and receiving centres to assess the final phase of preparedness. The DC first visited the vehicle cell at Shaheed Randhir Prasad Verma Stadium and directed officials to ensure that about 250 buses and an equal number of smaller vehicles are dispatched strictly as per the route plan.

The team later inspected the receiving centre at Government Polytechnic, reviewing ward-wise arrangements, including receiving tables, the strong room, counting hall and media centre for Dhanbad municipal corporation and Chirkunda municipal council. At the Mega Sports Complex dispatch centre, officials were instructed to ensure timely movement of polling materials.

“Continuous instructions will be issued from the control room to ensure all vehicles and polling parties move as per schedule,” DC Aditya Ranjan said, stressing seamless coordination.

SSP Prabhat Kumar said security arrangements were in place. “Police personnel will reach every polling booth ahead of polling parties. Green corridors have been created on 23 routes for smooth movement of election materials,” he stated.

Meanwhile in Bokaro, general observer for Chas municipal corporation, Shyam Narayan Ram, inspected a special training session for P and P-1 polling personnel at DAV Ispat Public School. Reviewing the session, he directed trainers to focus on practical clarity.

“Election duty is a sensitive responsibility. Proper training will ensure polling is conducted efficiently, confidently and without errors,” Ram said, urging personnel to resolve doubts promptly. Altogether 450 candidates are in Fray for 55 posts or ward councillors in Dhanbad while 29 candidates are in fray for the post of mayor. For Chas municipal corporation elections of Bokaro district altogether 31 candidates are contesting for the post of mayor while 217 are in fray for the 34 posts of ward councillors.