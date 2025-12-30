A second video showing a government school teacher allegedly receiving a body massage from students inside a classroom surfaced on social media in East Champaran on Tuesday, hours after the education department sought his explanation over an earlier viral clip in which he was seen dancing with women performers. Admn seeks explanation from govt teacher after dance clip with women performers goes viral

The teacher, identified as Madhusudan Singh, posted at Rajkiya Prathamik Vidalaya, Kanchhedwa in Harsidhi block, is seen in the second video allegedly engaging two students to massage his arms inside the classroom. Moments later, he shifts his posture, places his legs on a table, and is seen speaking on his mobile phone.

“We are verifying the authenticity of the video. A showcause notice will be served if the charges are found true,” said Rajan Kumar Giri, district education officer (DEO), East Champaran. Hindustan Times, which has obtained the video, could not independently verify its authenticity.

The development follows another video showing the same teacher dancing to a suggestive Bhojpuri song with women performers, which had gone viral earlier, prompting the district education department to seek his explanation.

The DEO issued a showcause notice dated December 29, stating:

“You have been seen dancing with orchestra dancers at a private function. This act is unbecoming of a teacher and violates service conduct rules, 1976.”

When contacted, Madhusudan Singh denied the allegations, claiming, “I have been falsely implicated by some accused in a murder case for speaking against them.”