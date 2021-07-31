After 2.5 months, slight increase in J&K’s Covid cases, positivity rate

After two-and-a-half-months of decline, Jammu and Kashmir’s active positive Covid-19 cases and positivity rate are showing an incremental increase in the last five days.

Experts say the UT is better placed in Covid containment and the increase is not remarkable though they insist that people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

From July 25 to 29, the UT recorded total 716 cases as against 467 cases from July 20 to 24 – the leanest five-day Covid period in the second wave with daily cases going down to a lowest of 63 on July 23.

J&K saw 143 cases daily on an average in the past five days while from July 20 to 24, compared to the UT witnessing just 93 cases daily on an average – showing a 53% increase in the average daily cases.

“There is some increase in cases but it’s not remarkable. There is increase in testing which might be the reason for this,” said Muhammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine and nodal officer Covid at Government Medical College, Srinagar.

From the highest of 52,848 active positive Covid patients on May 13, the active cases were continuously declining and had plunged to a lowest of 1,124 on July 27. But after 76 days, now the active cases have shown an incremental increase from July 28.

Similarly, the test positivity rate (TPR) for July 25-29 has increased to 0.24% from 0.2% of July 20-24. The increase is in the backdrop of the fact that 25% more overall tests were conducted in the last five days than the earlier five-day period.

Dr Khan said the UT is still better placed but rued the fact that people are not taking precautions. “There is some fatigue in following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Many people are not wearing masks anymore,” he said.

“This time, our vaccination rate is better than the previous time. We are ready with more oxygen beds and better infrastructure,” he said. The past five days also saw three covid related deaths against the nine in the previous five-day period.

The incremental change in Covid scenario in J&K comes after the administration lifted the weekend curfew from all districts on July 25 though some restrictions such as night curfew remain in place.

Officials said there is a significant improvement in total weekly cases, positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage and extent of compliance to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

137 fresh cases reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded one Covid-related death and 137 fresh novel coronavirus cases.

There were 79 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 58 infections and one fatality.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 109 with active cases at 1,171.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 315, followed by Jammu with 117 cases. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,15,795 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.27%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,21,344 and the death toll 4,378.

Officials said 58,377 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the UT.

With 26 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new cases followed by 15 in Baramulla; and 14 districts had no or single-digit cases.