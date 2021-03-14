After dispute with 5-yr-old brother, 10-yr-old girl commits suicide
AGRA: Suicide by a ten-year-old girl has shocked many in rural belt of Agra district.
The victim committed suicide following a dispute allegedly with her five-year-old brother, police said.
The incident took place in Pratappura village under Fatehabad police station of Agra district.
“Fatehabad police was informed about the suicide. They went to the house and completed all the legal formalities. Locals told the police that the girl had a dispute with her 5-year-old brother,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Agra Babloo Kumar.
“Police has been asked to investigate the matter in depth as it was shocking to hear about such a young girl committing suicide,” said the SSP.
Police said the incident took place on Saturday evening after both brother and sister had a dispute. The eldest sister returned home from work to find her sister hanging from the window of the house.
The youngest of three sisters is only one and half year old while brother is 5-year-old and had a routine dispute with his sister.
The minor brother was not in position to explain much, police said.
According to reports, the girl was living with her two sisters and a brother. Their mother had died while father had left the family. The 18-year-old eldest sister, worked at a cloth shop to earn bread for her family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court orders ₹15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Water shortage continues in parts of east, north-east Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox