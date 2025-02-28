After HC order, ASI team visits Sambhal mosque

As soon as the Allahabad high court issued its directive, a three-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to assess the need for whitewashing and decorative arrangements at the Mughal-era mosque ahead of the Ramzan month. The team spent an hour and a half at the site and prepared their report. The ASI team included joint director Madan Singh Chauhan, director Zulfequar Ali and Vinod Singh Rawat. Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management committee, was also present (HT)

“The three-member ASI team visited the mosque and conducted inspection as directed by the high court. They made notes, took photographs of the mosque structure and premises. They also enquired from us about the need for whitewashing and carrying out maintenance work at the site,” Zafar Ali said to HT.

ASP (North) Shrish Chandra, SDM Sambhal Vandana Mishra, and CO Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary were present at the site. Barriers were set up around the Jama Masjid area, and local police forces, along with RAF-PAC, were stationed for security.

On February 25, the Jama Masjid Committee’s lawyer Zaheer Asghar, filed a petition in the high court, requesting permission for the whitewashing and maintenance of the mosque. He stated that the mosque is repainted every year before Ramzan, but this time the administration was not granting permission.

Prior to this, the mosque committee had also written letters to the district magistrate (DM) and ASI regarding the repainting work. However, the DM refused to grant permission, stating that since the mosque falls under ASI’s jurisdiction, all decisions regarding it would be taken solely by ASI.