Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After HC order, ASI team visits Sambhal mosque

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut:
Feb 28, 2025 05:44 AM IST

On February 25, the Jama Masjid Committee’s lawyer Zaheer Asghar, filed a petition in the high court, requesting permission for the whitewashing and maintenance of the mosque

As soon as the Allahabad high court issued its directive, a three-member team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal to assess the need for whitewashing and decorative arrangements at the Mughal-era mosque ahead of the Ramzan month. The team spent an hour and a half at the site and prepared their report.

The ASI team included joint director Madan Singh Chauhan, director Zulfequar Ali and Vinod Singh Rawat. Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management committee, was also present (HT)
The ASI team included joint director Madan Singh Chauhan, director Zulfequar Ali and Vinod Singh Rawat. Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management committee, was also present (HT)

The ASI team included joint director Madan Singh Chauhan, director Zulfequar Ali and Vinod Singh Rawat. Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management committee, was also present.

“The three-member ASI team visited the mosque and conducted inspection as directed by the high court. They made notes, took photographs of the mosque structure and premises. They also enquired from us about the need for whitewashing and carrying out maintenance work at the site,” Zafar Ali said to HT.

ASP (North) Shrish Chandra, SDM Sambhal Vandana Mishra, and CO Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary were present at the site. Barriers were set up around the Jama Masjid area, and local police forces, along with RAF-PAC, were stationed for security.

On February 25, the Jama Masjid Committee’s lawyer Zaheer Asghar, filed a petition in the high court, requesting permission for the whitewashing and maintenance of the mosque. He stated that the mosque is repainted every year before Ramzan, but this time the administration was not granting permission.

Prior to this, the mosque committee had also written letters to the district magistrate (DM) and ASI regarding the repainting work. However, the DM refused to grant permission, stating that since the mosque falls under ASI’s jurisdiction, all decisions regarding it would be taken solely by ASI.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On