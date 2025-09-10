After Mathura, Yamuna receding in Agra

After showing a receding trend in Mathura since Tuesday, the Yamuna started receding in Agra too, on Wednesday. The water level at 152.745 meters at 9 am had fallen to 152.650 meters at 4 pm on Wednesday in Agra. Yet water is above danger level (152.4 meters). BJP MP Hema Malini at Shelter Homes opened in flood affected areas of Mathura (HT Photo)

Meanwhile in Mathura, third time MP Hema Malini visited affected areas and distributed relief material.

Water was steadily receding in Mathura on Wednesday and water level in Yamuna recorded at 167.23 meters at 7 am had fallen to 167.07 meters at 4 pm on Sunday in Mathura.

Fortunately, the Braj region has not received rain these days and discharge from Hathini Kund in Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) and Okhla Barrage in Delhi had fallen in the last couple of days. This had eased the situation in Mathura since Tuesday and water began receding in Agra on Wednesday but like Mathura, remained above the danger level.

The alert level in Agra is at 151.400 meters and danger level at 152.400 meters with High Flood Level at 154.760 meters. The water level in Yamuna was 152.650 meters at 4 pm on Wednesday, showing a receding trend, which is rather slow because of continuous discharge from Gokul Barrage in Mathura releasing 1,37,373 cusecs of water.

Water climbed the stairs of Dusshera Ghat to the east of Taj Mahal and inundated a temple premises as it rose to the road leading to Dusshera Ghat. Agra district magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari reviewed the situation at the eastern wall of the Taj Mahal on Tuesday evening. Tajganj Crematorium towards west of the Taj remained waterlogged on Wednesday, giving a tough time to those coming for cremations.

The doors of the Kailash Temple on the bank of the Yamuna in Agra remained closed and devotees were asked not to visit the temple.

Meanwhile in Mathura, Hema Malini was accompanied by DM Mathura, CP Singh at Gurukul University shelter home in Vrindavan. They served food at Subati Devi Shelter Home to inmates. Hema Malini maintained that she was in touch with officials regarding the flood situation in Mathura for the past one week.