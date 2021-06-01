Home / Cities / Others / After petrol and diesel, CNG price rise in Pune
After petrol and diesel, CNG price rise in Pune

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:55 PM IST

PUNE The City Gas Distribution (CGD) company of Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune city with effect from Tuesday midnight. The CNG price has been increased by 1.10/- per kg from 55.50/ per kg, to 56.60/- per kg, a notification from MNGL said.

MNGL has been supplying CNG in the Pune city through its network of more than 80 CNG stations.

MNGL officials said, MNGL’s CNG still offers attractive savings of about 60% as compared to petrol and about 40% as compared to diesel at current price levels in Pune city.

This price hike is due to rising operating expenses, manpower and fixed costs experienced during the pandemic caused by Covid-19. However, there would be a marginal impact on per km running cost of CNG vehicles.

It is applicable in authorised areas of MNGL namely Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi

