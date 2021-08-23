After rain relief, temperatures in Gurugram likely to rise this week, says IMD

Gurugram: After relief over the weekend due to rain, temperature in the city is likely to rise owing to fewer showers this week, according to forecast by India Meteorological Department.

“Temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to increase this week as intensity of rain will reduce. There is a possibility of rain in the coming weekend around August 28, but temperatures will rise during the week,” said an IMD official.

IMD has forecast one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday, and only cloudy skies from Tuesday.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature over the next four days is likely to touch 35°C and the minimum temperature can rise till 27°C.

On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C, which was one degree below normal, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5°C, three degrees below normal.

In the 24 hours till 8:30am on Sunday, Gurugram received 33.8mm of rainfall, bringing slight relief from heat. During the day, parts of the city witnessed light drizzle only for around 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city improved in the past two days. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 46 on Saturday, corresponding to a “good” air day, and dropping slightly to 52 on Sunday, in the “satisfactory” category.

Over the next five days, air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the “satisfactory” to “moderate” category, according to a bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi on Sunday.