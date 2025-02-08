Menu Explore
After U.P. cabinet nod, PGI director gets extension despite faculty opposition

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Feb 08, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The move comes days after the state cabinet on Wednesday (February 5) decided to amend the SGPGIMS Act of 1983 to extend the director’s tenure by three years.

Amid stiff opposition by the Faculty Forum, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) director Professor RK Dhiman was given an extension of three years, or till further orders by governor Anandiben Patel on Friday, the day his tenure ended.

Earlier in the day, nearly 80 senior doctors of Faculty Forum issued a protest letter criticising the cabinet decision. (HT File Photo)
Earlier in the day, nearly 80 senior doctors of Faculty Forum issued a protest letter criticising the cabinet decision. (HT File Photo)

Earlier in the day, nearly 80 senior doctors of Faculty Forum issued a protest letter criticising the cabinet decision. The doctors said that SGPGIMS, like AIIMS Delhi, operates under a director who is allowed to retire at 65.

They said they believed that any changes to the Act will protested by the institution’s doctors,hinting that some may leave the premier medical institute.

The doctors from the Faculty Forum argued that any proposal to amend the Act must first be presented to the institution’s governing body before being sent for approval.

According to office bearers of Faculty Forum, the SGPGI Act is sacred, and changes cannot be made without consulting the faculty members.

Faculty Forum president Dr Amitabh Arya expressed concern that such decisions undermine the hard work of doctors striving to elevate SGPGIMS among the top medical institutions in the country.

