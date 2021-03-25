Against all odds, transgender persons to join police force in Chhattisgarh

Tanushri Sahu’s brother and father were furious when she applied for recruitment as a Chhattisgarh police constable and mentioned she is a transgender person in the application form in December 2017, saying her name was everywhere in media and people were laughing at them. She did not give up. Sahu’s persistence paid off when she was among 13 transgender persons recruited this month as constables following an examination a year back.

“No one in my family came to my rescue that day. My brother and father beat me just for applying and mentioning my gender,” said Sahu, 23. “I was in a pool of blood for hours in my room. I then called my friends, who admitted me to a hospital... Since then, I never returned home,” said Sahu. Sahu added her ordeal started when she applied for this job in 2017. “Things got worse after I declared myself a transgender person. But after my brother hit me, I decided to focus on the exam and show the world that I can be successful. They have thrown me out of the house and never acknowledged me.”

Sahu said she started living with her partner, who played an important role in motivating her.

Her partner, with whom Sahu has been in a relationship for eight years, said she would wake up early in the morning to prepare for the exam. “She is the one who worked hard. I always stood by her. Now I am very happy.”

Sahu said she has deleted the phone numbers of her family members. “I have heard that they know about my selection, but they did not call me...”

The story of Shimaya Patel, 26, another transgender person selected as a constable, mirrors that of Sahu. Patel, too, had to leave home in 2017 because her brother and father thought her sister was unable to get married because of her.

“ I started living alone and started working as a maid...[my employers]...never understood transgender person. They used to laugh at me and used to keep me away from the kitchen. In 2018, when I went for work for a store, the owner called me at midnight and harassed me,” said Patel. “I begged, danced, and did all menial jobs to survive over these three years... But I never gave up”

Patel said she called her ailing mother, who blessed her. She added the attitude of her neighbours also changed after her selection. “A person who had bullied me when I was in school came to meet me and appreciated me. He also regrets what he had said to me.”

Krishi Tandi, 22, another constable, said people who would ridicule her and pass comments called and congratulated her. “There is a radical change in the peoples’ behaviour in my locality.”

Patel said her father was a rickshaw-puller and her mother a maid. “I lost them within a year. My sister and brother never supported me. I worked as a sweeper and prepared for this exam,” Tandi.

Sonia Jangel, another recruit, said her family was not supportive due to social pressure. “They are still not 100% with me but deep down they admire my effort... My mother was the happiest person when she learned about my selection.”

Vidhya Rajput, an activist, thanked the Chhattisgarh government for recruiting transgender people in the police force. “This will sensitise people...”

DM Awasthi, the state police chief, said the recruitment of transgender people is a moment of pride for them. “I personally congratulate the transgender people who got selected.”

In 2014, the Supreme Court upheld the right of transgender persons to self-identify their gender and directed states to uphold this without mandating any form of bodily transition like surgery or hormonal therapy.

In 2017, the Chhattisgarh police made transgender people eligible for recruitments.

Earlier, only two transgender persons were recruited in police forces in India — one in Tamil Nadu, another in Rajasthan. The Bihar government has also decided to recruit transgender people to the police force.