Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
Agartala Government Medical College to increase MBBS seats from 100 to 150

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jun 30, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said the government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the healthcare sector in the state

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved increasing MBBS seats at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) in Tripura from the existing 100 to 150.

The Agartala Government Medical College started its journey with 100 MBBS seats in 2005. (Representative image)
The Agartala Government Medical College started its journey with 100 MBBS seats in 2005. (Representative image)

“The National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for Agartala Government Medical College to increase its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats. This is a significant accomplishment, as it will provide more opportunities for aspiring medical students from our state to pursue their dream of becoming a doctor”, Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha wrote on X.

“Our government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the healthcare sector in the state,” Saha added.

People familiar with the matter from the health department said that admissions for the additional 50 MBBS seats will begin from the current academic session.

The AGMC started its journey with 100 MBBS seats in 2005.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Agartala Government Medical College to increase MBBS seats from 100 to 150
