Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pipiganj students’ stir: Agitating pupils demand water, electricity in 15 days

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Aug 19, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Agitating students of Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pipiganj, issued a two-week ultimatum to resolve their problems but postponed their agitation following an assurance from the SDM on Saturday.

A file photograph of students of Navodaya Vidyalaya (Sourced)
This followed a demonstration, stone-pelting and setting ablaze of furniture by the students, on the college premises, on Friday night.

Ashish Kumar Singh, police station in charge, Pipiganj, confirmed that SDM Keshav Prasad held a meeting with the agitating students and assured them to fulfill their demands within two weeks, including making proper arrangements of drinking water and uninterrupted power supply in hostels.

Officials said that enraged over erratic power supply and substandard meals served to them in hostels, students of Class 9 to 12 came out of their hostels at 8 pm and started protesting. They were adamant on an immediate transfer of the principal for his insensitive attitude towards the suffering of the students.

Meanwhile, Suresh Chandra, the principal, said that strict implementation of discipline rules had upset a section of students who along with others started the protest.

Failing to control the agitating students, the principal informed higher authorities, who along with police officials, rushed to the school.

The deployment of a heavy police force triggered the students, who started stone-pelting from the second floor of the hostel, leading to injuries to two teachers, Ravi Partap Singh and A K Singh, who were trying to pacify them.

Students were demanding that the district magistrate and SSP reach the spot, take notice of their problems and transfer the principal. The deadlock and demonstration continued till midnight.

On Saturday morning, the SDM reached the school and assured the students to fulfill all their genuine demands.

