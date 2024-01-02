The city of Taj will be connected to Gwalior with the Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway soon. Agra is already connected to two expressways-- Agra Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway on the anvil (Pic for representation)

A state government spokesperson said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has forwarded a proposal to the government regarding Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway which will require acquisition of 117.83 hectares land from 15 villages of three tehsil- Tehsil Sadar, Fatehabad and Kheragarh of Agra district.

“With the construction of Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway the journey between the two cities will shrink by one and a halh hours. Presently, it takes two and a half hours to cover a distance of 121 kilometers between two cities. With the Greenfield Expressway in place, it will take only an hour to reach Gwalior from Agra. The six-lane Greenfield Expressway will be 88.40 kilometres,” said the statement.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued notice under section 3A for acquisition of land and forwarded a proposal to the state government.

This expressway will begin from inner ring road at Devri village and will end at Susera village in Gwalior. It will be constructed at a height and will have 2 to 3 metre high wall on sides to avoid entry of stray animals on Greenfield Expressway.

The spokesperson informed that the Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway will cost 2497.84 crores and every kilometre long stretch will cost 25.80 crores. The stretch between Agra and Dholpur will cost 972 crores.

“Those moving on Yamuna Expressway, National Highway –19 and Lucknow Expressway can join the Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway at inner ring road for reaching Gwalior. The vehicles coming through new south bypass at Agra can also join Agra Gwalior Greenfield Expressway which will save fuel and time,” stated spokesperson.