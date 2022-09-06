Agra: Hotel firefighting standards to be inspected from Tuesday

The fire department of Agra police will launch a campaign, from Tuesday, to check the measures and precautions undertaken at Agra hotels following the tragic incident that occurred at the Levana Suites Hotel in the posh Madan Mohan Malviya Marg at Hazratganj in the state capital on Monday.

“We undertake time to time checks at hotels and other such sensitive buildings to ensure that required safety measures are being undertaken. We cover all categories of hotels including star and budget hotels and action is taken against those not ensuring compliance with firefighting measures,” stated AR Sharma, the chief fire officer at Agra.

“Our focus remains on the staircase - its location and the windows through which smoke can pass. It seems manageable if the stairs are external, but once they are internal, we must ensure a pathway for smoke to move in case of a fire in the hotel,” said Sharma.

“An extensive campaign is to be launched from Tuesday in Agra to check fire-fighting measures at hotels. The firefighting equipment will be checked and the motive will be to ensure the safety and security of tourists staying in these hotels,” he said.

“We are concerned about the safety and security of our valued guests at our hotels and in wake of the incident at Lucknow on Monday, a fresh appeal is being made to member hotels to update firefighting measures,” said Rakesh Chauhan, the president of the hotel and restaurant association of Agra mainly including budget-category hotels.

The chairman of the confederation of tourism associations in Agra and veteran of the tourism trade in the Taj city, Rajeev Tiwari too agreed that every hotel tries its best to ensure safety measures as any negative publicity brings a bad name in this competitive trade of the hotel industry.

“The tourism sector in Agra, like other parts of the nation, has witnessed a worse phase with no tourist inflow during two years of the Covid pandemic, but no compromise is being made and hotels are doing their best to prevent such incidents,” Tiwari said.

However, many hoteliers believe that attaining NOC from the fire department is primarily confined to star category hotels as they have space for the movement of fire tenders. The budget category hotels, as they come up in the city, find it difficult to comply with norms.