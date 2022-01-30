‘Agra metro rail stations to reflect city’s heritage’

The Agra metro rail stations will be equipped with advanced technology and automatic systems and will reflect the heritage and beauty of Agra.

This was stated by Kumar Keshav, the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) in a press release.

The MD also said in the release that the construction work for station control room (SCR) of Taj East Gate metro station has started and work on track, lifts and signaling systems will soon begin.

“The station control room is the most important part of a metro station as from here the station controller monitors all the activities of the station as well as the train operations. The room is fully equipped and automated to receive prompt signals from the operations command centre, the central unit which monitors overall operations of the metro trains,” the UPMRC MD stated in a press release.

“The work on railway tracks and lifts and other signaling systems will also commence soon. The construction work for station control room of Taj East Gate metro station has begun and the platform level of the metro station has also started taking shape,” he added.

At present the civil construction work is on for the 3 kilometers elevated section of priority stretch of the first corridor. The elevated section comprises three metro stations, namely Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road. The Agra Metro team has already completed the construction work of 684 piles and erection of all 144 Double T Girders in a record time, he added.

The Agra metro project was inaugurated virtually by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7, 2020 in presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.