Agra: Missing girl found injured; family alleges rape, bid to murder

A 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday afternoon was found injured in a remote area within Sikandra police limits in Agra on Friday, police said. The father of the girl alleged gangrape and an attempt to murder his daughter by unidentified assailants in an FIR lodged at Sikandra police station, they added. The accused were still at large when the report last came in. (FOR REPRESENTATION )

“The girl aged 15 was traced in an injured condition on Friday. She was sent to SN Medical College and Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her statement is yet to be recorded to have clarity in the matter as to what happened to her,” said Anand Shahi, in-charge, Sikandra police station.

“A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) of the IPC against the unidentified men on the FIR lodged by the girl’s father. The matter is being investigated,” said a police official adding that no arrest had been made as yet.

The girl was seriously injured. It appeared that she was brutally attacked and even an effort was made to strangle her to death and was left at the spot considered to be dead, police added. The accused were still at large when the report last came in.

According to reports, on Thursday afternoon the girl left her home for her aunt’s place nearby but did not reach there. The family got worried when the girl did not return by 6 pm on Thursday.