Two more test Covid positive in Agra; active case count above two dozen

With two more fresh cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday, the number of active cases has crossed the two-dozen mark in Agra. (Sourced pic for representation)

The monitoring committees constituted in the past are to be activated from Monday onwards to monitor the positive cases so that they do not spread the infection fruther. Moreover, control room for Covid has been activated in Agra.

“Two persons, a 30-year-old male and 40-year-old woman have tested positive for Covid in Agra on Friday. There were 23 active cases on Thursday evening and as such, the number of active cases is over two dozen now. Those testing positive are recovering too but we have stepped up the vigil,” stated Agra chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava.

It is after a gap of two months that the district has once again started witnessing positive cases since March 23 this year, and since then 32 people have tested positive in Agra. Out of these 32, seven have recovered. Now there are 25 active cases since the last reports on Friday afternoon.

“With rising cases, we are activating monitoring committees constituted in the past and will be active in the field from Monday onwards. The control room has been activated for enquiries. Monitoring committees will keep an eye on positive cases so that they do not turn spreaders of Covid,” stated Dr Srivastava.

“All the active cases are placed under home isolation and medicines are being made available. Those showing symptoms like fever, cough or sneezing should get themselves checked for Covid,” said the CMO.

Meanwhile, the nearby Mathura district is having a better record as there are only three active cases here. “In all, seven have tested positive for Covid since March 6 and four have recovered. As such only three active cases are there in Mathura,” said deputy CMO Mathura Dr Bhoodev.

In Aligarh, eight have tested positive in recent time and with three testing negative, there are five active cases, said CMO Aligarh Neeraj Tyagi.