close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Ahead of Diwali, U.P. govt announces bonus; hikes DA by 4%

Ahead of Diwali, U.P. govt announces bonus; hikes DA by 4%

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 07, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared this exciting news in a post on X. With the 4% DA increase, employees will now receive 46% of their basic salary as DA.

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all employees, teachers, and pensioners, just in time for Diwali. Additionally, non-gazetted employees will receive a bonus equivalent to 30-day emoluments, with a maximum limit of 7,000.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

Sources privy to the development have revealed that this increase in DA, with arrears, and the bonus will place an additional financial burden of approximately 2,091 crore on the state exchequer ( 1,069 crore on DA and 1,022 crore on bonuses). However, the state government is prepared to incur an additional recurring expenditure of 314 crore to ensure the increased bonus reaches employees and pensioners.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath shared this exciting news in a post on X. With the 4% DA increase, employees will now receive 46% of their basic salary as DA. In his post, the chief minister wrote, “Dearness allowance, announced at the rate of 46% of the basic salary, will be disbursed to all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees, and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.”

Furthermore, in the same post, he shared, “Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments (with a maximum limit of 7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff, and daily wage workers.”

The CM also extended his warm Diwali wishes to the people of the state. The state government’s thoughtful decision will positively impact nearly 14-16 lakh employees and teachers and benefit around 12-13 lakh pensioners.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out