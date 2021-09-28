Home / Cities / Others / Air connectivity from Agra to Lucknow, Bhopal soon
Air Connectivity: The flight for Bhopal, which was to begin from October 2, is now expected to begin from October 10. (ANI)
Air Connectivity: The flight for Bhopal, which was to begin from October 2, is now expected to begin from October 10. (ANI)
others

Air connectivity from Agra to Lucknow, Bhopal soon

For Lucknow, the flight, operated by Indigo Airlines, will take off at 2.45 pm from Lucknow and reach Agra at 3.45 pm
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST

Agra The city of Taj is all set to have air connectivity with Lucknow and Bhopal soon, informed, Airport director (Agra), A A Ansari on Monday.

For Lucknow, the flight, operated by Indigo Airlines, will take off at 2.45 pm from Lucknow and reach Agra at 3.45 pm and in return, it will take off at 4pm and reach Lucknow at 5 pm, he said.

“The flight for Bhopal, which was to begin from October 2, is now expected to begin from October 10. The flight will be available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Ansari.

This flight will take off from Bhopal at 11.35 am and reach Agra airport at 1.10 pm. After a halt of 20 minutes, it will fly back at 1.30 pm to reach Bhopal at 2.55 pm, he said.

Besides this, the flight for Ahmedabad, which was earlier thrice in a week from Agra, would now be available six days a week and its service has also been extended till Nagpur, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.