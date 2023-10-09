AIR FORCE DAY-2023: Sky above Sangam roars with confluence of flights, IAF might

All eyes were fixed skywards as the roar of over 100 Indian Air Force aircraft above the Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati -- captivated the onlookers as part of the main celebrations of the IAF’s 91st anniversary celebration in Prayagraj on Sunday. Glimpses of the Air display held over Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

The scintillating air display featured frontline fighter planes like Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30, and the recently inducted Tejas to proven war horses like Jaguar and Mirage 2000.

A range of choppers and helicopter gunships like Chinook, Apache, Mk-III and Mk-IV versions of the advanced light helicopters (ALH) and Mi-17 as well as heavy to medium transport aircraft like C-295, C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster, also mesmerised all on a bright and clear Sunday afternoon after a grand parade at IAF’s Air Force Station-Bamrauli in the morning.

The main celebrations were held in Prayagraj in keeping with the new tradition of hosting the event in different parts of the country, giving a platform to the Indian Air Force to showcase its full might before the world. Last year, Chandigarh played host to the celebration.

Air Force Day-2023 celebration also witnessed jointmanship of the three services: Indian Army, IAF and the Indian Navy on display. At the parade, the band of Army, Navy and IAF performed together. The air display later also witnessed ALH Dhruv helicopters of the Indian Army and a P-81 aircraft of the Indian Navy flying alongside IAF aircraft in the 108 aircraft air display.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Air Officer Commanding-in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Central Air Command (CAC) Air Marshal RGK Kapoor, besides seven former Air Chiefs. were among the VVIPs attending the celebration. They viewed the air display from the ‘Presidents’ View Point’ atop Akbar’s Fort.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also expected to attend the event. However, owing to the chief minister’s three-day tour of Uttarakhand, cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ attended the celebration as his representative.

The former Air Chiefs present on the occasion include Air Chief Marshal (Retd) RKS Bhadauria, Air Chief Marshal (Retd)NAK Brown, Air Chief Marshal (Retd)PV Naik, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) SP Tyagi, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) S Krishnaswamy, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) AY Tipnis and Air Chief Marshal (Retd) NC Suri

In addition to its new fighter and transport aircraft, IAF’s vintage aircraft Tiger Moth HU-512 and Harvard Trainer HT-291 besides Dakota also took part in the air display. The two vintage aircraft Tiger Moth HU-512 and Harvard Trainer HT-291, which have been fully restored, operated in the Luv and Kush formations. The Harvard trainer is part of the IAF Vintage Flight, one of only a handful such units that fly vintage military aeroplanes, anywhere in the world.

A highlight of the air display was Sarang (the helicopter air display team of the IAF) and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the IAF which displayed their precision flying capabilities. This was followed by a display of skills by the famed Akash Ganga skydiving team of the IAF.

The ceremonial parade witnessed 361 smartly turned-out air warriors marching and matching steps full of “josh”. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, who holds the distinction of being the first woman officer of IAF to command a combat unit, led the Air Force Day parade as Parade Commander.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected and reviewed the parade. He also presented the coveted Unit Citations to four IAF Units, including 16 Squadron, 142 helicopter Unit, 901 Signal Unit and 3 Repair Base Depot, for their exemplary contribution to the service.

In a first, a contingent of newly inducted 31 women Agniveers (Vayu) were also seen marching in the parade. Women officers were also seen leading some marching contingents on the occasion. The 361 air warriors, who took part in the parade, included 47 officers and a total of 40 women.

Soldiers and officers of the IAF’s special forces unit popularly known as ‘Garud Commandos’ also took part in the parade. The air warrior drill team demonstrated their rifle handling skills while a team of air warriors also showcased their speed working skills by dismantling and reassembling a four-wheeler.

C-295 debuts, MiG-21 bids adieu

PRAYAGRAJ: The legendary Russian-origin MiG-21 jets participated for the last time at the annual Air Force Day air show, with the IAF rolling out the process to phase out the remaining three squadrons of the aircraft by 2025. IAF’s newly acquired C-295 transport aircraft was seen for the first time during the air display.

ELABORATE ARRANGEMENTS

Seating arrangements for viewing the air display too were made near Sangam, including for around 3500 specially invited guests, 20,000 schoolchildren and 30,000 locals. Over eight lakh people viewed the spectacle from in and around the Sangam area.

