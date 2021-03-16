IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Airport train services fail to attract daily passengers
HT Image
HT Image
others

Airport train services fail to attract daily passengers

Bengaluru: Less than 50 people on a daily basis use the airport train services that were launched by the South Western Railway (SWR) amid a lot of fanfare in January this year
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST

Bengaluru: Less than 50 people on a daily basis use the airport train services that were launched by the South Western Railway (SWR) amid a lot of fanfare in January this year. Even though the ticket is priced at just 10, the ridership continues to remain low, according to SWR.

The average cost of travelling to Kemepgowda International Airport here ranges from 700 to 1,400.

Experts in the city are not surprised at the low figures. “The train runs at odd hours and the frequency is not great either. Considering the fact that the railway had shut down the service for some work (during the second week of February) shows there is a lack of consistency. It was obvious that the project would not be a success and will require more time to settle,” Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation of Janaagraha, a non-profit organisation working for urban governance, said.

Even though a SWR spokesperson said that efforts are underway to revise the train schedule to attract more passengers, activists claimed that the service was nothing less than eyewash. Instead of a single service only to the airport, the work on the suburban line to the airport which has been delayed due to “bureaucratic egos” should have begun by now, they argued.

The 41.40 km suburban line connecting Bengaluru city railway station to the airport via Yeshwantpur was approved by the Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs in October 2020. Following this, K-RIDE (Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company), joint venture between the state and Centre, announced that the airport line would be a priority and be completed in three years.

However, following a meeting between the government and the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), K-RIDE changed its plan to develop the direct airport line first.

“Even though the BMRCL has not received approval for their airport line, they are asking K-RIDE not to prioritise the same. Clearly, they are concerned that the sub-urban rail would affect their plans to have a metro line to the airport,” Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a rail activist, said.

“With minimal land acquisition requirements, K-RIDE could have ensured that the train chugs to the airport terminal within the stipulated time of three years. But because of this competition, the people of Bengaluru have been denied convenient transport to the airport,” he added.

Activists also pointed at the lack of coordination between authorities responsible for public transport in the city. “The smooth integration of the bus, suburban rail and metro is the solution for providing a seamless transportation network. But the fact remains that there is a lack of coordination and an urgency to prioritise the work by these agencies,” Alavilli said.

Experts believe that a plan to effectively use both the sub-urban rail and metro is still not on the cards.

A former Indian Railway official, on the condition of anonymity, raised flags over the current plan for the suburban rail network.

“If you look at the map of the proposed railway network, it is ‘urban rail’ rather than ‘suburban rail’ as it only reaches the edge of the city. Ideally, the suburban railway should have been connected to the district in the outskirts of Bengaluru like Tumkur and Chikkabalapur while metro should have been provided for commuting within the city,” he said.

He added that when compared to other cities running sub-urban rails, the proposed 148 km is not good enough.

“Bengaluru needs at least a 500-km long suburban rail network (according to the proposal, the suburban rail will be 148-km long). Mumbai has more than 700 km, Chennai has over 500 km while Kolkata has 1,500 km of suburban train. There should be long term planning for such development where commutation to Bengaluru from neighbouring districts would be faster. There is no such planning right now,” he said.

A K-RIDE official, preferring anonymity, said that work has begun on the Byappanahalli-Yeshwantpur- Chikkabanavara and Heelalige-Byappanahalli- Rajanukunte lines.

“This is because of government instructions. It is not that we will not work on the airport line, but it will happen much later,” the official said.

The official refused to comment on the rivalry between the two agencies leading to the delay in the project. BMRCL spokesperson was not available for comments at the time of filing this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
Pujari is already under arrest in connection with a 2016 firing case outside Gajalee Hotel in Vile Parle. (HT File)
others

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:21 AM IST
The trial in the case is pending before the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) court for trial. Pujari’s gang members are already facing trial in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
The bench also said it would like to know about the progress of the pregnancy and the condition of the minor after two weeks. (HT File)
others

Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The medical board of Sir JJ Hospital in its report had informed that the girl’s life was at equal risk irrespective of terminating the pregnancy or continuing it to term
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2008, the man had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for his harassment and torture in police custody (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Court orders 15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of Punjab Human Rights Organisation, was framed in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Police personnel removing the staff from Holy Christ School before LIT sealed the property. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The officials stated that the school’s allotment was cancelled as the government had found a number of discrepancies in its functioning, including its failure to pay around 80 lakh as dues and the use of a major portion of the site into a residential area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)
others

Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined 5,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The district has been consistently seeing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Confirming the development, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said this is the first Covid containment zone to set up in the district this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
The party has put up hoardings in Gujarati in Ghatkopar, extolling the community members to join the MNS party.
others

MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
After targeting the Gujarati community in the past few years, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in a U-turn is now wooing the community members its latest enrolment drive, inaugurated by the party chief on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13.  (HT File)
Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13.  (HT File)
others

Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Vaze was arrested without being served a copy of FIR or informed of the nature of allegations against him, the petition filed by his brother alleged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
Vaze and three constables were suspended from the police force in 2004 but were later reinstated. (HT File)
others

Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The police, who had picked up Yunus in connection with a 2002 terror attack, claimed that Yunus had escaped while being transported to another district from Mumbai and had fallen into a gorge. However, an eyewitness later revealed that Yunus was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
VARANASI The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman co-passenger on board the Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express from New Delhi early on Monday, police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has claimed that Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has allegedly demanded a ‘share in extortion’ from former police officer Sachin Vaze. (HT File)
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane has claimed that Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has allegedly demanded a ‘share in extortion’ from former police officer Sachin Vaze. (HT File)
others

Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation

By Surendra P Gangan and Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Rane can either apologise in seven days for the false allegations or face legal action and prove them” said Sardesai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
LUCKNOW Over 12,000 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine shots in Lucknow, where 122 vaccination sites were organised (the maximum till now) on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar supervises implementation of lockdown in Nagpur city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar supervises implementation of lockdown in Nagpur city on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:30 AM IST
On the first of the week-long lockdown in Nagpur, the district reported 2,297 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
New Delhi Doctors from North Delhi municipal Corporation-run hospitals have threatened to go on mass leave on Friday, followed by launching an indefinite strike next week onwards over non-payment of salaries for the last four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Water shortage continues in parts of east, north-east Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
New Delhi Water supply continued to remain affected in parts of east Delhi on Monday — for the third consecutive day — even as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claimed to have completed the repair work of an interconnection pipeline that had resulted in shortage in the above mentioned areas for the last couple of days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP