Ajay Rai slams harassment of BHU students, vows to fight for free speech

Criticising the action taken against a group of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students associated with the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that students and workers in Banaras are being harassed. He emphasised that freedom of expression is a fundamental civil right that is under attack. Ajai Rai addressing the gathering at the Congress office in Varanasi (HT )

Rai made these remarks during a meeting organized in support of the students, party workers, and members of civil society.

In his address, Rai stated, “The students, workers, farmers, traders, and civil society of Banaras are being harassed. Their right to freedom of speech is being attacked. This is unacceptable. We stand firmly with the students, workers, and common people.”

He further added, “We will continue to raise our voices against such oppression.”

District SP President Sujit Yadav, also known as Lakkad Pahalwan, expressed his determination to oppose what he called arbitrary actions. The meeting was chaired by Praval Singh, with the subject introduction delivered by Sanjeev Singh and proceedings conducted by city unit president Raghavendra Choubey. Civil society members and SP workers were also present.

Notably, on December 26 last year, 13 students of BHU were arrested for allegedly engaging in a scuffle with the Proctorial Board, obstructing government work, and attempting to burn a copy of Manu Smriti, which police claim was an act aimed at spreading religious discord.