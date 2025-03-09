Akbar or Aurangzeb, their mindset the same: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that whether it was Akbar or Aurangzeb, their mindset towards Hindus was the same.He also mentioned that India’s true heroes are Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, and Guru Gobind Singhji, not Akbar or Aurangzeb. The chief minister unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap in Dadri on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the gathering at Dadri NTPC . (HT)

Addressing a public gathering, he paid tribute to Maharana Pratap’s unmatched dedication to self-respect, faith, and the nation, calling him a “true national hero,” according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

The event was held at Maharana Pratap Stadium in NTPC complex.

During the event, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 97 development projects worth ₹1,467 crore for Gautam Buddha Nagar, further boosting the region’s progress, the statement said.

Paying tribute to Maharana Pratap, he said he had unwavering dedication to his motherland and faith.

“Instead of surrendering for power, he chose self-respect,” Yogi Adityanath said, recalling that at just 28, Maharana Pratap faced Akbar’s mighty empire in battle.

Referring to the Battle of Haldighati, he emphasised that a warrior who fought a massive army with just 20,000 soldiers is “our true hero”.

“Haldighati made Maharana Pratap a national icon. He not only reclaimed Mewar’s lost territories but also forced Akbar to retreat,” he added.Akbar can never be a hero,” he said.He pointed out that whether it was Akbar or Aurangzeb, they conspired against India’s eternal traditions. In contrast, Maharana Pratap sacrificed everything to protect Sanatan culture.He also recalled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh, calling them true national icons.“Those who do not respect these great leaders suffer from a distorted mindset and need correction,” he remarked.

He urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from these warriors, saying that Maharana Pratap’s life teaches us never to compromise on self-respect and faith.“This is why the entire nation still remembers him,” he added.The chief minister spoke about the recently concluded Mahakumbh and the ongoing Holi celebrations in Braj.Discussing the Rangotsav of Braj, he remarked that foreigners are amazed to see the spirit of unity in India, where people of all backgrounds celebrate Holi together without discrimination.He also praised PM Narendra Modi’s vision, emphasising that faith is now creating new opportunities for livelihoods, and India’s rich cultural heritage is becoming a foundation for prosperity.

The chief minister made several major announcements for Gautam Buddha Nagar, including the establishment of a government degree college, a 100-bed hospital, an ITI, and a stadium. He also approved raising the circle rate for farmers and the construction of a bypass.Emphasising the need for modern skill development, the chief minister directed the chief secretary to set up an ITI focusing on AI, drone technology and other advanced fields. He highlighted the region’s rapid progress, stating that India’s largest airport at Jewar is nearing completion, and work on the Film City is in full swing.

“Gautam Buddha Nagar has entered a new era of development,” he declared.The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including industrial development minister Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Kunwar Brijesh Singh, MP Mahesh Sharma, Surendra Nagar, regional president Satyendra Sisodia, MLAs Tejpal Nagar, Pankaj Singh, MLCs Shrichand Sharma, Narendra Bhati, Dharmesh Singh Tomar, BJP district president Gajendra Mavi, Chandramohan, Amit Chaudhary, Naresh Tomar, Vikas Chauhan, Satyapal Pradhan, Manoj Gupta, Geeta Pandit, Madan Chauhan, YP Singh, and chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, among others.