Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held
A man and his daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. Those involved in the clash belonged to Thakur caste.
The police have arrested eight people, including a former village head who had fired from his licensed gun, in connection with the incident. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30).
Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village. Bhoori Singh’s nephew has registered a case against Devendra Singh and others in connection with the killings with Lodha police station.
Senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani reached the village located about 15 km from Aligarh city and assured action against the accused. “These two groups are from the same family but are having a land dispute among themselves. On Saturday, one group blamed the other group led by former pradhan Devendra Singh for theft in a shop of Bhoori Singh at Musepur village,” the SSP said.
“On Sunday morning, both the groups came face to face. Two were killed in the exchange of firing and six others were injured. Those injured are undergoing treatment and are out of danger,” the cop added.
The main accused Devendra Singh had fired from his licensed gun and surrendered at Lodha police station after the incident. “Eight people have been arrested and a case has been registered against them at Lodha police station of Aligarh under relevant sections. A police force has been deployed and situation is under control,” the SSP added. Those arrested include Devendra Singh, Om Prakash, Ram Singh, Ravi, Bhupendra Singh and three others. A single barrel gun used in firing had been recovered, he said.
-
Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party Prasad Lad's residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols. During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader's bungalow.
-
Get well soon, write activists in postcards sent to BMC on pothole complaints
Mumbai Angry with the continuing pothole menace in Mumbai, a group of citizens have started a postcard campaign to grab the attention of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the old-school way. Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from Andheri, who initiated this campaign, said that every year the BMC comes up with new ideas like starting telephone hotlines, WhatsApp chatbots and mobile applications to address the pothole issues. However, potholes still remain a problem.
-
95 accidents involving PMPML buses in 15 months, 22 deaths reported
At least 95 accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited were reported from April 2021 to June 2022, in which 22 people have lost their lives, as per the public transport body data. Commuters have urged PMPML to take preventive measures to reduce the number of accidents. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits, a total of 1,958 buses operate daily. Along with PMPML-owned buses, the public transport body also hires buses from contractors.
-
PMC to auction 1,188 abandoned vehicles
As the number of abandoned vehicles has increased to 1,188, the anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation is waiting for the commissioner of police to permit them to hold the auction for scrapping these vehicles within the coming week. These abandoned vehicles were found mostly in Peth areas and Camp, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Kondhwa, Mohammadwadi, Undri, Bibwewadi, Hadapsar, Sahakarnagar, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, Kharadi, and other far-flung suburbs of the city.
-
14 families shifted to safe shelters amid landslide concerns in Gutake village
Given the possible landslide incidents due to heavy rains in the monsoon, the Pune district administration last week shifted at least 14 families from the landslide-prone area in the Gutake village of Mulshi tehsil. In 2014, Malin village in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district saw one of the worst-ever landslides when residents were asleep. It was believed to have been caused by heavy rainfall and killed at least 151 people.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics