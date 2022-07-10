Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held

A man and his daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. Those involved in the clash belonged to Thakur caste.

The police have arrested eight people, including a former village head who had fired from his licensed gun, in connection with the incident. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30).

Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village. Bhoori Singh’s nephew has registered a case against Devendra Singh and others in connection with the killings with Lodha police station.

Senior superintendent of police, Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani reached the village located about 15 km from Aligarh city and assured action against the accused. “These two groups are from the same family but are having a land dispute among themselves. On Saturday, one group blamed the other group led by former pradhan Devendra Singh for theft in a shop of Bhoori Singh at Musepur village,” the SSP said.

“On Sunday morning, both the groups came face to face. Two were killed in the exchange of firing and six others were injured. Those injured are undergoing treatment and are out of danger,” the cop added.

The main accused Devendra Singh had fired from his licensed gun and surrendered at Lodha police station after the incident. “Eight people have been arrested and a case has been registered against them at Lodha police station of Aligarh under relevant sections. A police force has been deployed and situation is under control,” the SSP added. Those arrested include Devendra Singh, Om Prakash, Ram Singh, Ravi, Bhupendra Singh and three others. A single barrel gun used in firing had been recovered, he said.