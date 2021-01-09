All 256 test -ve for Covid in Delhi on Day 2 of UK flight resumption

All 256 passengers who arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from the United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday tested negative for Covid and were sent for a seven days of mandatory institutional quarantine.

The 256 passengers landed in Delhi around 1pm on Vistara flight UK18 that had departed Heathrow airport late on Friday night. As soon as they landed, the passengers were escorted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for their immigration clearance, baggage collection and customs clearance. They were then whisked away to a waiting hall to get their RT-PCR tests done.

Dr Gauri Agarwal, founder and director of Genestrings diagnostics that is conducting the RT-PCR tests at the Delhi airport, said none of the 256 passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

“We gave all the reports within 4-5 hours. We also had our staff strength increased to make sure the process is smooth and quick. The tests were completed smoothly. The flights arriving from the UK are under tight scrutiny given the high alert due to the new strain circulating there. Hence, multidisciplinary operational and administrative teams — comprising CISF, Delhi government officials, Delhi Police personnel and GMR-DIAL officials — have been deputed to ensure highest level of security and checks,” she said.

Officials at the airport said those who have tested positive so far since Friday, have been sent to Covid designated hospitals while those found negative, were sent for a seven days institutional quarantine, as per the new rule.

On Friday afternoon, the Delhi government issued an order making it mandatory for all UK returnees to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine, even if they tested negative. International returnees, other than those coming in from the UK, can apply for exemption from institutional quarantine online, produce a negative Covid-19 report, and can quarantine for 14 days at home.

Officials said the flight, UK18, was to initially supposed to bring 291 passengers but 35 of them cancelled their trip because of the new mandatory quarantine rules.

On Friday, the first flight that landed in India from the the UK after 16 days of ban, brought 256 passengers, out of which two tested positive for Covid-19 at Delhi airport.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said all those who opted for paid quarantine facility were taken to Aerocity where some hotels have been declared as Covid quarantine facilities. “We have adequate deployment in place at the hotels as well as at the testing centre to make sure that everyone gets tested and no one manages to escape,” Ranjan said.

A senior government official in-charge at the airport said of the 512 passengers who arrived from the UK on Friday and Saturday, only 5 opted for the free government facility at Terapanth Bhawan in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

A Delhi government spokesperson said all protocols laid down by them are being followed in letter and spirit.