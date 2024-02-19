All eyes on political impact of Sambhal event

The political impact of the Shri Kalki Dham event on the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency remains to be seen, according to locals and farmer leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Acharya Pramod Krishnan during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham at Anchora Kamboh in Sambhal on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency, where the foundation of the Shri Kalki Dham temple was laid on Monday, was won by the BJP only once in 2014.

While Shafiqur Rehman Barq of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2019, Satyapal Singh Saini posted the BJP’s maiden victory there powered by the Modi wave 10 years ago. Sambhal has 52% Muslim and 10% Yadav voters, besides a sizeable population of Dalits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the foundation laying event on Monday. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is building the Kalki Dham, had contested the Sambhal seat in 2014 on the Congress ticket, finishing fifth. He has been warming up to the BJP of late.

A farmer leader Surendra Singh said that the programme will benefit Pramod Krishnam, who was working hard to transform his dream of constructing the Kalki Dham into a reality.

“Things will become easier for him after the presence of Prime Minister and the chief minister at the programme,” Surendra Singh said.

However, another farmer leader Bijendra Yadav, a resident of Sambhal district, said Pramod Krishnam won’t have much impact on voters.

Commenting on the move to build the new temple, some residents of Sambhal said: “The city had already an ancient temple of Kalki, which was renovated by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore 300 years ago.”