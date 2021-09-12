All govt staffers in Pune district must ensure 2nd-dose verified on CoWin app: order

PUNE To ensure that all public servants, including those hired on a contract, have got both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the district magistrate, also the district’s disaster management officer, issued an order on Saturday for all government officials to have second-dose verification completed on the CoWin app.

The order states that as per the CoWin app only 21% of the overall beneficiaries have got taken the second dose.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “This is a magisterial order. Front-line workers (FLW) have been asked to ensure that they get the certificate of vaccination as proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Public servants or government officials could be potential super-spreaders and so vaccination has been made mandatory for them.”

The order is applicable to the all government officials including police personnel, cantonment board officials, members of co-operative societies and those hired on contract basis during the Covid-19 crises; all who have got vaccinated with both the doses must get their verification done.

The verification process has to be completed by September 30, 2021 and a copy of the same should be submitted to the collector’s office or Zilla Parishad’s office along with the signature of the nodal officer.

The central government issued directives to the state to begin vaccination for front-line workers from February 1 2021.

Earlier, the PMC introduced similar strict measures to ensure its employees get vaccinated, including withholding incentives and making vaccination mandatory.

The central team during its visit on March 16 said that the vaccine hesitancy among FLWs needs to be addressed including the perception that only one dose is enough.