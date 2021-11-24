Allahabad HC ‘sangharsh samiti’ to plan stir against minister’s statement

The Elders’ Committee of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) formed a ‘Sangharsh Samiti’, on Monday, to plan the form of agitation to protest the recent statement of the Union law minister regarding creation of a bench of the Allahabad high court in Agra. They termed it “childish, politically motivated and a fabulous statement”.

Recently, the Union law minister, Kiren Rijiju, while speaking at an event in Agra, had said that the Central government was examining the feasibility of setting up a bench of the Allahabad high court in Agra for the benefit of lawyers and litigants of western Uttar Pradesh.

The Elders’ Committee, which at present is heading the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), in a press release on Monday, termed the statement of union law minister as politically motivated adding, “As and when the elections come, such misleading statements are issued by politicians at the helm of affairs, which is nothing but a political stunt to gain undue advantage of voters from a particular district.”

Further, it is an attempt to create differences between the Bar of Agra and Meerut district, which had been fighting since long for the creation of a bench in Meerut.

Taking serious exception to the minister’s statement, the committee said, “The Union law minister is supposed to know that without the concurrence of chief justice of the high court, Allahabad, no such proposal can be aired. The person who is holding the post of Union law minister, is supposed to know this much of legal position,” the release further added.