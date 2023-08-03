HC issues notices to Azam on state govt’s appeal in 2019 hate speech case

Acting on an appeal filed by the state government, challenging the acquittal of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to Azam Khan and directed that the record of the trial court as well as appellate court of Rampur be summoned. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (HT File Photo)

Hearing the appeal filed by state of U.P, justice Raj Beer Singh fixed September 27 as the next date of hearing.

It is alleged that Azam Khan had made derogatory remarks against chief minister Yogi Adiyanath during Lok Sabha election 2019. Thereafter, a criminal case was registered against him at the police station Milak of Rampur district.

Subsequently, Azam Khan was convicted and awarded three years imprisonment by the trial court of Rampur in October, 2022. Thereafter, he was disqualified as MLA from UP assembly.

He was convicted under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and section 125 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

Khan filed an appeal against his conviction before the MP/MLA court of Rampur. The MP-MLA court acquitted him on May 24. Hence, the present appeal was filed by the state government challenging the acquittal order of MP/MLA court of Rampur.