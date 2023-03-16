Home / Cities / Others / Allahabad Kennel Club adopts Atiq’s abandoned dogs

Allahabad Kennel Club adopts Atiq’s abandoned dogs

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 16, 2023 11:18 PM IST

Allahabad Kennel Club made a proposal to the PNN to adopt the dogs and take care of them which was accepted by officials.

The Allahabad Kennel Club has adopted the three surviving dogs of former MP Atiq Ahmad left behind by the family at Atiq’s ancestral home in Chakia locality. The dogs are being provided food and water from Wednesday night by the club.

The starving dogs of Atiq Ahmad in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
The Kennel Club has been given the authority to take care of the dogs, officials said.

Atiq had five Great Danes at his ancestral house. After all family members fled after Umesh Pal’s murder, no one was left to take care of the dogs following which two of them died. Also, the remaining three seemed unwell.

The Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) started taking care of them last week with the help of some NGOs working for dogs and animals.

Meanwhile, Allahabad Kennel Club made a proposal to the PNN to adopt the dogs and take care of them which was accepted by officials. Club secretary Mohd Riyaz said that the three dogs will remain in Chakia where they will be provided with food etc.

Dr Vijay Amrit Raj, veterinary officer, PNN, said that the club has been given the responsibility to take care of the dogs but the PNN will also monitor their health on a regular basis.

