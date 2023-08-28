AU to discontinue its integrated UG-PG food tech course

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad University (AU) has decided to discontinue its five-year integrated food technology course being offered through its Centre of Food Technology from the upcoming academic session of 2023-2024. The University administration has decided not to admit any new students to the course this time. (HT File)

The University administration has decided not to admit any new students to the course this time. Instead, the varsity has introduced several alternative options for the students who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and are seeking admission to the University. The students of the ongoing five-year integrated food technology course would also be provided with the option to opt for these alternative courses, said university officials.

The five-year integrated food technology course was introduced two academic sessions ago by the Centre of Food Technology running under the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) of AU. The course had a capacity for admitting 50 students.

Now, in light of the discontinuation of this course, the university is taking steps to ensure the affected students do not end up suffering. The Department of Family and Community Sciences at Allahabad University, formerly known as the Home Science Department, has initiated new courses that will accept female students based on their CUET scores. New students now have the opportunity to apply for the five-Year BSc-MSc integrated course in Family and Community Sciences.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Allahabad University, Prayagraj, Prof Jaya Kapoor, said that the University is presenting two choices to candidates who had initially applied for the Integrated Food Technology course.

“The first option is for them to shift to the five-year Integrated Program in Family and Community Science, which is exclusively available for female candidates. The second option is to opt for a Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) in Food Processing and Technology, open to both male and female candidates. Separately, the university is offering the already admitted students to get their fees refunded, she added.