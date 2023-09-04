Allahabad University’s journalism department gets new teachers after 40 years

Allahabad University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication on Sunday got a fresh batch of teachers including five assistant professors after a 40-year hiatus. Many of the non-teaching staff were also recruited for Allahabad University health centre including one doctor, two nurses, three pharmacists and two sick attendants. (HT FILE)

AU’s apex decision-making body—Executive Council (EC)—approved the appointments during a meeting convened in online mode from the camp office of the vice-chancellor (VC). In the meeting chaired by AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava and attended by all EC members, the sealed envelope containing recommendations of the selection committee was opened for the department journalism and mass communication and names of Harinath Kumar, Ram Awtar Yadav, Ravi Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma and Shiv Gopal for appointment as assistant professors were approved by the EC, informed AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

It is pertinent to mention that the teaching posts of this department were lying vacant for the past 40 years, she confirmed.

Deepali Pant Joshi, member of the executive council lauded the efforts of the vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava and said that the strengthening of the journalism and mass communication department shall go a long way in improving the perception of the university and we look forward towards an era of positive journalism.

The meeting also witnessed approvals to promotions of 30 teachers of nine different departments under career advancement scheme (CAS) also being approved by the EC including one associate professor to the post of professor in earth and planetary sciences department, three assistant professors to the post of associate professors in centre of food technology, one assistant professor to the post of associate professor and one assistant professor stage-1 to assistant professor stage-2 and another from stage 2 to stage 3 in centre for globalisation and development studies, four assistant professors to the post of associate professors, one assistant professor stage-1 to assistant professor stage 2 and four assistant professors stage 2 to assistant professors stage 3 in law department, one assistant professor to the post of associate professor and two assistant professors stage 2 to assistant professor stage 3 in anthropology department, five assistant professors stage 2 to stage-3 in commerce and business administration department, two assistant professors stage 2 to stage 3 in centre of bio-informatics, four assistant professor stage 2 to stage 3 in biochemistry department and one assistant professor stage 2 to stage 3 in medieval and modern history department.

Many of the non-teaching staff were also recruited for Allahabad University health centre including one doctor, two nurses, three pharmacists and two sick attendants. The Allahabad University Health Centre will offer OPD services for the University fraternity. The efforts to renovate the building of the AU Health Centre are also underway, said AU PRO.

PHOTO: AU campus (HT File Photo)