Allahabad University slashes hostel readmission fee by 50%
Allahabad University (AU) administration has decided that those undergraduate students seeking readmission in AU hostels for the academic session 2021-22 would have to deposit just 50% of the prescribed fee for their hostel room allotment.
“We have decided that students, seeking readmission, will need to pay half of the total hostel readmission fee,” said dean student welfare (DSW), Prof KP Singh.
“However, this facility will be limited till June 30, 2022 or completion of annual/semester examination of the student concerned whichever is earlier and will be applicable for 2021-22 session only. Thus, students seeking hostel readmission need to submit their fee at the earliest,” the DSW clarified.
AU hostellers have to take readmission each year after paying annual charges on moving to the next class. The annual fee for single seat occupancy in AU hostel is ₹14,500 while ₹12,500 is charged for double seat occupancy.
The decision by the varsity authorities is timed with start of offline teaching in AU from mid-February. This would continue till June 30.
“Any inmate, who takes hostel readmission, would be staying for next four-five months only. Thus, it was decided against charging the hostellers for full 10 months,” the DSW said.
Protest against offline exam
PRAYAGRAJ: Arts faculty campus of Allahabad University (AU) again witnessed student protest against holding offline exams on Wednesday. The student leaders, who have been demanding that examinations be held online, staged a sit in at the arts faculty. They also locked the campus main gate. “The deputy proctor met us and informed that all those seeking online examinations should submit their applications to AU authorities. We would do so on March 3,”said student leader Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’.
Members of the high-powered committee set up by the AU vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava had recently met representatives of the agitating students on the issue.
PHOTO CAPTION: Allahabad University campus (HT File Photo)
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.