Allahabad University to issue digital marksheets to students

: The students of Allahabad University and its constituent colleges would be issued digital mark sheet which they would be able to download from the university’s official website.

The students will have to enter their roll numbers and enrollment numbers and would get the digital marksheet in all-new format.

On Saturday, the marksheet of final year back paper examination of UG courses was released in digital mode by the controller of examination.

“Till now the examination results which were issued on the website had the roll number, names and marks of 25 students on one page. Now the students will get the result in the new format after entering their roll number and enrollment number on the official website of the University, said Prof Ramendra Kumar Singh, controller of examinations (CoE), AU.

“This will be a digital marksheet wherein in addition to the subject wise marks, the marks obtained in the previous year and the total marks will also be mentioned. This digital marksheet would be valid for submission by students as an attachment for competitive exams as well as admissions. The original mark sheet would be made available from the department later,” said Singh.

The results of the promoted students of the final year (of UG courses) will also be released on the website soon. This result is set to be released before June 15.

Students stage protest

A group of student leaders, belonging to National Student Union of India (NSUI), gheraoed the Controller of Examinations on Tuesday in support of their five-point charter of demands.

The student leaders submitted a memorandum to the CoE wherein they have demanded that the first-year students of yearly courses (BA, BSc and BCom) as well as the results of first and final semester exams of PG courses should also be declared, and students should automatically be promoted sans exams.

They have also claimed that the criteria for promoting the students had not been clearly explained.

Besides, the third-year students should be promoted by awarding them 60 per cent marks and if students are not satisfied with the awarded marks, he or she should be given a chance to appear in the examination, said Abhishek Dwivedi a student leader of NSUI.

After about half an hour agitation, the CoE heard their demands and assured that a decision would be taken in around a week’s time.