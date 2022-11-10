Allahabad varsity teachers’ body flays attempt to malign recruitment process, VC’s image

PRAYAGRAJ: Taking cognisance of the incidents of unidentified miscreants putting up posters alleging corruption in the ongoing teacher recruitment process in the Allahabad University (AU), the varsity’s teachers’ body has strongly condemned the move and extended support to vice chancellor Professor Sangita Srivastava.

“Allahabad University Teachers’ Association (AUTA) condemns the attempts made by vested interests to obstruct the process of recruitment underway at AU for teaching and non-teaching positions and the recent posters are just another attempt to malign the reputation of the VC and the team involved in the process of recruitment,” said Professor AR Siddiqui, AUTA president, on Thursday. The entire recruitment process is strictly according to the rules and regulations laid down by the University Grants Commission and has active involvement of the deans, the heads of departments and senior teachers at every level, he further said.

The AUTA added that the faculty and the non-teaching staff are being appointed with the criteria of highest qualification and optimum competence in a completely transparent manner, and integrity of the VC and her entire team is beyond doubt. The vested interests are trying to malign the personal reputations with ill-intentioned attempts at releasing the posters along with other incidents of maligning the process and people involved in it but the entire teaching fraternity of AU realises that these are baseless and beyond any substance, a communique issued by AUTA said.

“AU VC is leading attempt to revive the institution from the front through her untiring efforts in its every aspect, including academic, infrastructural and culture. The teachers stand with her and wholeheartedly support her in the endeavour to reclaim the past glory of the university,” said Professor SI Rizvi, dean (research and development) of AU.

“There has been a concerted and continuous effort to derail the process of appointments and other efforts at improving the university. These mal-intentioned efforts are wholly denounced and the teachers stand unanimously in support of the VC and the team involved in the process demand that the administration identify the culprits who are vitiating the atmosphere and also putting the safety and security of the teachers and students at stake, and vested interests who are involved in these attempts to obstruct the process, and take early and strictest possible action against them”, said Professor Anamika Roy, senior faculty member present in the AUTA meeting.