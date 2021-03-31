Allegations against home min: HC to hear ex-Mumbai top cop’s petition today

The Bombay high court (HC) termed the petition filed by advocate Jaishri Patil, seeking an independent probe in the alleged malpractices by home minister Anil Deshmukh, a way to gain cheap publicity.

Later, when the court was informed of other public interest litigations (PILs) also filed on similar issues, it directed the advocate general to see if all the petitions could be clubbed together to ensure there were consistent orders in all of them.

Meanwhile, the PIL filed by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh was mentioned before the bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta for urgent hearing. It will be heard on Wednesday.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Manish Pitale, while hearing the petition filed by Patil, was informed that the allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh were serious, and hence the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other agency should be directed to investigate them.

The court also pulled up the advocate for the way in which the petition was drafted and observed that it seemed that the content was copy pasted from some other petition. The court stressed that the advocate should have drafted the pleadings properly and brought out the law point better.

“Prima facie, we are of the opinion that such petitions are filled for cheap popularity,” said HC.

Thereafter, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni informed that there were other PILs filed. He further submitted that the current petition was drafted shoddily without making any effort to find out the truth and veracity in the matter. The court then directed Kumbhakoni to explore whether all the petitions could be clubbed together to inconsistent orders.