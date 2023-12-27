Allegations of harassment and sex racket rocks two government colleges of Odisha

Allegations of harassment and running of sex racket rocked two higher educational institutions in Odisha with the government ordering a probe in one of them. It was alleged that the sex racket was operating in the college during night hours over the last two years. (Representative Image)

The higher education department of Odisha ordered a probe into allegation of a sex racket in a government science college in Hinjilikatu, chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s constituency, after getting a complaint that a sex racket was running in the institution for the last two years. The department has asked the regional director of higher education in Berhampur to conduct a probe after it was alleged that the sex racket was operating in the college during night hours over the last two years.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“As allegations have come, we will ask students and conduct physical verification and apprise the higher education department for necessary action if there is some truth,” said Dr Shankar Padhi, deputy director, regional education directorate, Berhampur. The state’s higher education minister Atanu Sabyasachi said the government has taken action against some colleges in the past and action will be taken in the future as well.

However, Swastika Padhi, principal of the college, termed such allegations as baseless and stated that any kind of probe is welcome.

“The allegations have surfaced after I barred non-teaching staff of college from staying in accommodations meant for teaching staff inside the campus. I have not done anything wrong. I am not scared of any probe,” said the principal.

In a separate case, four women lecturers of Maharaja Purna Chandra Autonomous College in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district have levelled allegations of harassment and racial slur against the principal of the college. In their complaint before the local police station, the four lecturers alleged that college principal Subhankar Sahu misbehaved with them, used racial comments and sent them inappropriate WhatsApp texts late in the night.

The inspector of the police station said investigation has just begun in the matter.

However, college principal Subhankar Sahu claimed that the allegations against him are a ruse to hide the poor performance of the lecturers.

“I have to send Performance Appraisal Report (PAR) of all the lecturers to the government every year. The reports of the four lecturers is not good this year. I have never misbehaved with them. They have levelled false allegations against me because of the reports,” said the principal.