Ambernath stabbing: Woman, boyfriend hire duo from Delhi to bump off husband

On Tuesday night, a 48-year-old man was stabbed to death by two persons in front of a dhaba on Ambernath-Badlapur road when he was on his way to work at a pharmaceutical company. A police team took the victim, identified as Ramesh Jha, to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. A case of murder was registered at Ambernath police station. The crime branch also started a parallel investigation.

According to the police, Ramesh had married Sumandevi 25 years ago, and they have two children. The woman, who had been staying with her relatives in Delhi for 10 years, had extramarital affairs with a person, Dharamveer Gupta. In 2022, Sumandevi came to live with her husband in Ambernath, a police officer said.

To eliminate the hurdle in their love story, Dharamveer and Sumandevi assigned a contract to two persons, including a minor, from Delhi. Dharamveer and the other two accused were staying at a lodge in Ambernath and the killers kept an eye on Ramesh for two to three days before executing their plan, the police officer said.

The two assailants were captured on cameras fleeing the spot and later boarding an autorickshaw. On Thursday, when Dharamveer and the two killers were about to board a train to Delhi at a Mumbai railway station, a police team nabbed them.

Senior police inspector Jagannath Kalskar said, “The woman and her boyfriend offered cash and a plot of land to the contract killers. Dharamveer, Sumandevi and one of the assailants were produced before a court which sent them to police custody till March 5. As one of the accused is a minor, he has been sent to the children’s correctional home in Bhiwandi.”