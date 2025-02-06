Menu Explore
Amendment approved for 2nd term to SGPGI director

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Feb 06, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the draft ordinance to be promulgated by the governor

HT Correspondent

UP cabinet meeting (HT Photo)
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to amend the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences Act-1983 to empower the governor to give a second term of three years to the SGPGIMS director.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the draft ordinance to be promulgated by the governor. Once the ordinance amending the SGPGIMS Act is promulgated, the governor may consider giving a second term to SGPGIMS director Professor RK Dhiman.

500-bed trauma centre for KGMU

The state cabinet also approved a proposal to set up a 500-bed trauma centre for the King George’s Medical University. The state cabinet has approved about 297 crore for the trauma centre.

