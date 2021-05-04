Amid Covid-19 crisis, Rajasthan demands share from international supplies

The Rajasthan government has urged the government of India to give priority to Rajasthan and provide the state with 5,000 oxygen concentrators, HT has learnt.

In a letter to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state health department mentioned that various international agencies, including the Redcross, are assisting with the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in India in form of oxygen generation plants and concentrators, medical equipment and other medical consumables.

Rajasthan is among the top five states with a high caseload of Covid-19 patients in the country. More than 16,000 Covid-19 patients are currently on oxygen, including ventilators, and the number is expected to grow rapidly in the coming weeks, the state informed the Centre.

In its letter, the state said it is making all efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and for the provision of oxygen. Looking at the present trend, the oxygen demand is likely to shoot up.

The state also demanded pulse oximeters, N95 masks, and PPE kits, among other essentials required to fight the virus.

A senior official of health department said Rajasthan requires around 530 MT of oxygen daily, looking at the daily number of active cases, which is on constant rise, but what is available is around 265 metric tons. “The state has urged GoI to provide 5000 oxygen concentrators,” he added.

The Union health ministry has approved the allocation of 6,853 Remedesivir injections vials to Rajasthan which was received in donation from the USAID, the official informed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has directed swift preparation of plans for setting up an oxygen plant in Rajasthan and the purchase of essential equipment such as oxygen concentrators.

After the review meeting on Monday night, the CM directed the departments of health and medical education, industry, urban development, autonomous government and district administration to make coordinated efforts for setting up or setting up new oxygen plants and purchase of oxygen concentrators.

The CM said that oxygen concentrators can prove useful in catering to the need for oxygen for Covid-19 patients in hospitals. They should be procured as soon as possible and co-operation of Indian embassies abroad should be taken for the import. It should also be ensured that there is no delay in reaching them due to shipping and other reasons.

Gehlot directed officers to keep constant coordination with the officials of the companies concerned to get the supply of oxygen coming from Jamnagar and Bhiwadi to the hospitals as soon as possible. He said that on Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah assured the state to provide additional tankers for the lifting of liquid medical oxygen.

State urban development minister Shanti Dhariwal said the possibilities of setting up oxygen plants are being explored in big cities of the state. At some places, land has also been identified for the purpose. In the coming days, work orders will be issued for setting up the plant in coordination with the concerned departments.

Additional chief secretary, industries, Subodh Agrawal, informed that the process of importing the concentrator from China and Russia is being finalised. Discussions are also being held for procurement from some firms from Dubai and Mumbai. He informed that by the end of May, about 25,000 concentrators will be available in the state.