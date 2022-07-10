Amid heavy rain, Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully in Braj region
The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements in the Taj city on Sunday. Although heavy rain lashed the city since early morning, it could not dampen the spirit of those coming out for offering “namaz” (prayer) at various mosques, Eidgah and also at the mosque within the Taj Mahal premises.
Like in the past, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had issued notification in advance to remove ticket for entry to Taj Mahal from 7am to 10am on occasion of Bakrid for all.
Heavy rain lashed the city since 4am leaving city roads waterlogged. However, the devotees stood in rows, offered “namaz” and exchanged greetings. Sacrifice (Qurbani) was performed later in the day. Elaborate arrangements were made and the day passed off peacefully in Braj region including Agra and Aligarh divisions.
“Aligarh police had released a special traffic plan to ensure smooth conduct of Eid-ul-Azha celebrations in the city which remained in force from 5am to 11am on Sunday. Both heavy and light vehicles were limited to the city area during this period,” said Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.
“Guidelines were also issued for non-traditional vehicles like e-rickshaws, bullock carts and tractor-trolleys and their movements were prohibited in most of the city areas during this duration of six hours when namaz followed by sacrifice took place,” the SSP added.
Much in focus these days, the Shahi Eidgah Mosque sharing wall with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura too had smooth conduct of “namaz” on the occasion. “Management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque made required arrangements and greetings were exchanged on the pious occasion,” said secretary, management committee for Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, Tanveer Ahmad.
-
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife cremated in Lucknow
Sadhna Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were airlifted to Lucknow late on Saturday evening. Her mortal remains were taken to Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Vikramaditya Marg residence on a truck. Sadhna's son Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. The entire Yadav family attended Sadhna Gupta's last rites. Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held
A man and Bhoori Singh (65)'s daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30). Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village.
-
Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party Prasad Lad's residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols. During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader's bungalow.
-
Get well soon, write activists in postcards sent to BMC on pothole complaints
Mumbai Angry with the continuing pothole menace in Mumbai, a group of citizens have started a postcard campaign to grab the attention of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the old-school way. Godfrey Pimenta, an activist from Andheri, who initiated this campaign, said that every year the BMC comes up with new ideas like starting telephone hotlines, WhatsApp chatbots and mobile applications to address the pothole issues. However, potholes still remain a problem.
-
95 accidents involving PMPML buses in 15 months, 22 deaths reported
At least 95 accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited were reported from April 2021 to June 2022, in which 22 people have lost their lives, as per the public transport body data. Commuters have urged PMPML to take preventive measures to reduce the number of accidents. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad limits, a total of 1,958 buses operate daily. Along with PMPML-owned buses, the public transport body also hires buses from contractors.
