Amid lockdown, labour shortage worries Yamunanagar industrialists

As the state enters the third week of lockdown due to surge in Covid-19 cases, the shortage of labour in the plywood and metal industries of Yamunanagar is affecting business.

As per rough estimates, there are nearly a thousand units, including plyboard and peeling factories and over 1,500 metal units dealing in the manufacturing of brass, steel and aluminium products that are operational across district.

Both the industries are highly labour-intensive with over one lakh people are directly or indirectly linked to these industries. Most industries export their products to other states or countries.

Plywood industrialists highlighted the labour problem as most of their skilled manpower belongs to UP, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal or Jharkhand and have returned to their native place.

Jugal Kishor, president of the state plywood industries association, said that just 15% of such industries are operating as per government guidelines.

“But where will we sell our products?” he wondered, adding, “Because of lockdown in most states, there is no demand. So, we are just adding to our existing stock.”

Bharat Garg, of a utensil-makers’ body, said that their labour has shifted to industries in the rural belts and might not return even if the lockdown ends.

“Existential crisis for the units under municipal limits is looming large. Most labour has migrated back home or started working in units outside the MC limits,” Garg, owner of JK Metal Industries, said.

Meanwhile, as per the Master Plan 2041 approved last week, the industrial zone in district will increase from the existing 16% to 28% by 2041.

Ram Niwas Garg, chairman of Haryana Vyapari Kalyan Board, said, “The increase in industrial zone will open doors for more start-ups by local youth and overall development of the region.”